Technology Coast Partners Announces Partnership to Bring the Procore Platform to the Latin American Markets Through Their Joint Initiative: TCP for Construction

Miami, FL, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Technology Coast Partners (TCP) announced today a partnership with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. Under the TCP for Construction division, the partnership will bring the Procore platform into Latin American markets for mid and large construction companies leveraging TCP’s depth, experience, and expertise in both the region and technology deployments.

TCP, a Miami-based consultancy firm that represents enterprise software solutions, has identified the need in the Latin America´s construction sector to leverage a fully integrated construction management platform. TCP specializes in bringing best of breed technology solutions to mid-sized and large firms in Latin America that serve to foster stronger collaboration, increased business results and overall business performance. TCP helps accelerate digital transformation for their clients and navigate the intricacies of Latin American countries for their partners. This includes understanding and translating the nuances that make each country’s business climate unique is unparalleled when coupling those very specific local needs with its world class business and technology solutions.

TCP partnered with Procore because of the company's laser focus into the construction industry, ease of use for customers, and the rapid ROI experienced by their impressive client base.

Procore is transforming construction – one of the oldest, largest, and least digitized industries in the world. Its construction platform connects entire project teams, from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best – build. Procore enables key stakeholders (owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers) to collaborate across locations and devices. Its platform helps customers increase productivity and efficiency, reduce rework and costly delays, improve safety and compliance, and have more financial transparency and accountability.

TCP for Construction clients will find a single end to end platform as well as the tools they need to optimize operations and doing more with the resources they already have.

TCP CEO, Gonzalo Nuñez commented, “We see an enormous opportunity for Latin American companies that have had to grow using all sorts of siloed solutions to manage their construction projects, and their businesses, generating inefficiencies that waste significant financial, material and human resources. At TCP, we believe Procore brings an unparalleled built for purpose collaboration platform with the potential to reshape the landscape of the construction industry in the region. We can feel the excitement already across our ecosystem, as many, many companies have waited decades to have access to a solution like this.”

Luis Herrera, Latin America Head of Sales for Procore, said, “As we look to take our solution into Latin America, we are very excited to partner with TCP. After deploying countless digital transformation projects across Latin America, TCP’s experience and knowledge of this market made them the clear choice for us to partner to leverage their sales, channel development, and deployment capabilities.”

Ivan Rebolledo, TCP Chief Revenue Officer added, “At TCP we have often seen the shortcomings of conventional systems like ERP and Project Management solutions, and the immense amount of effort and resources invested on trying to come up with integrated solutions for the construction industry. With the launch of TCP for Construction, we will deliver a fully orchestrated, end to end platform for an industry that has been traditionally underserved in terms of technology. We strive to become a one stop shop for any company in the sector looking to digitize and fully transform their business.”

About Technology Coast Partners

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is a Miami-based consultancy firm that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. They also represent software solutions, including Epicor, offering sales, marketing, channel development and support for the Latin American region. The Company also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. For more information, visit www.tcpmiami.com

