CloudWave and Neptuno Partner to Deliver Cloud Services to Hospitals Utilizing the MEDITECH EMR/EHR in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

CloudWave offers fully managed, HIPAA-compliant hosting of the MEDITECH Electronic Health Record and a wide range of other healthcare applications with the newly expanded OpSus Healthcare Cloud.

Marlborough, MA, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CloudWave announces its partnership with Neptuno to host and recover Electronic Health Records (EHR) and related applications for hospitals utilizing the MEDITECH EMR/EHR in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. CloudWave will combine its expertise in hosting MEDITECH and its related applications with Neptuno’s technology and telecommunications expertise to offer a first class managed Infrastructure as a Service platform.

Neptuno is the premier technology and telecommunications company in Puerto Rico. Offering top-tier network connectivity, physical and logical security and technical expertise. Neptuno’s data center offers the high availability and stringent security required for healthcare operations and compliance.

CloudWave evaluated data center facilities in Puerto Rico to find a best-in-class provider of a platform to enable the delivery of cloud services for healthcare facilities on the island. Neptuno will provide the platform for CloudWave’s OpSus services which include managed hosting, daily operations, security, systems maintenance, and full disaster recovery for MEDITECH and other healthcare applications.

“In looking for a data center partner in Puerto Rico to host, secure, and protect important healthcare applications like MEDITECH and PACS for hospitals in the region, CloudWave found a committed partner in Neptuno. From their knowledgeable team to their firm commitment to facility uptime, CloudWave is confident that their capabilities, combined with our operating expertise, will result in a superior level of service for our customers. We are excited to be working with Neptuno to help CloudWave execute on our mission to continually improve the level of technology available to hospitals,” stated Jim Fitzgerald, Chief Strategy Officer at CloudWave.

OpSus Live meets all HIPAA and HITECH requirements mandating the privacy and protection of patient information. The OpSus Healthcare Cloud achieves this through rigorous security and operational processes that are the foundation of all OpSus cloud solutions.

“We’re pleased and excited to enter into this partnership with CloudWave. At Neptuno we are committed in offering powerful solutions to meet the growing technological needs of our partners. As such, our high-level technical expertise, top level compliance knowledge on Healthcare Regulations, and HIPAA-compliant and SAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 certified Data Center Facilities ensure that CloudWave and Hospitals in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean region are confident in choosing OpSus Healthcare Cloud as their MEDITECH hosting provider of choice,” said Pedro Andrés, President and CEO at Neptuno.

About CloudWave

CloudWave helps hospitals bring public, private, and cloud edge resources together into a single operating environment. Our OpSus Cloud Services deliver managed hosting, disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services to healthcare. www.gocloudwave.com.

About Neptuno

With over 25 years of experience, Neptuno is one of the largest and most comprehensive IT and telecommunications service providers in Puerto Rico and the USVI. Neptuno powers businesses with seamless technology solutions that minimize risk and protect data: cloud solutions, data center, disaster recovery, giga wireless, telephony, and healthcare compliance. www.neptunopr.com

Contact Information:

CloudWave

Christine Mellyn

877-991-1991

Contact via Email

www.gocloudwave.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823278

Press Release Distributed by PR.com