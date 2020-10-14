Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage Provided Better Multitasking Performance for HP Laptops in Principled Technologies Study

In hands-on tests, three HP laptops were more responsive with Intel Optane memory than without it.

Durham, NC, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Upgrading RAM isn’t the only way to improve a laptop’s responsiveness. Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage can provide speed benefits without the need to purchase additional RAM modules.

Principled Technologies (PT) tested the following HP notebooks with and without Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage:

- HP ProBook 640

- HP EliteBook 840

- HP EliteBook x360 1030

PT found that the notebooks with Intel Optane memory saved time opening projects in various productivity, creativity, and gaming-related apps while simultaneously copying a large file to the desktop. These results suggest that Intel Optane memory could improve multitasking performance for users of these HP notebooks.

For more information on how Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage can help users get more from their HP notebooks, see the full report, summary, video, and other content at the links below:

- Report: http://facts.pt/eLPfXpr

- Executive summary: http://facts.pt/9fGZOze

- Video: http://facts.pt/xZ7gjMG

- HP ProBook 640 infographic: http://facts.pt/T6lBxxc

- HP EliteBook 840 infographic: http://facts.pt/bF0jE3l

- HP EliteBook x360 1030 infographic: http://facts.pt/639fmkr

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800581

Press Release Distributed by PR.com