Agency selected as one of Expertise's top-ranking web design experts in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh, PA, October 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service advertising agency, announced today that it has been selected as a winner of Expertise’s “Best Web Designers in Pittsburgh” award. This latest achievement adds to Beyond Spots & Dots’ momentum in delivering creative solutions for clients that innovate beyond the expected design. Expertise’s annual list recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism.

“We are so proud of our team for the continuous passion and innovation they bring to work each day,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “Our web designers do a tremendous job of mapping out new opportunities, building a creative approach, and putting our strategic plan into action. We are honored to be chosen for the award of 'Best Web Designer' as this recognition emphasizes our commitment to creating a best-in-class digital experience and overall product for our clients.”

Each year, Expertise.com conducts proprietary research and follows a rigorous selection process that identifies the top service professionals in the United States. The company’s goal is to create a curated list that connects people with the best local experts in a particular field. Among the 38 agencies selected by Expertise, only 30 are chosen for the curated list before the final 20 are awarded the top-ranking title.

In the last year, Beyond Spots & Dots has also received recognition in both traditional and digital mediums from the PRSA Pittsburgh Renaissance Awards, Education Digital Marketing Awards, American Marketing Association Awards, Horizon Interactive Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, MarCom Awards, and Education Advertising Awards.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

Contact Information:

Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Gabrielle Payne

412-246-9145

Contact via Email

www.beyondspotsanddots.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823149

Press Release Distributed by PR.com