Eldora Jones Recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Cleveland, MS, October 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eldora Jones of Cleveland, Mississippi has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 25 years in the field of child daycare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Eldora Jones

Eldora Jones is the owner of Back to Basics Daycare in Cleveland, Mississippi. She has been in the industry for 25 years and oversees the operations, administration, and management of the daycare center. Eldora teaches basic letters and numbers to toddlers while providing care to babies and children from six months old through 12 years of age. Back to Basics Daycare participates in a subsidized child care program.

Ms. Jones started the daycare after having a vision from God. In the vision, she saw herself living in a shoe with children everywhere. She began to build from that vision and that is how the daycare came into fruition.

Eldora attended college. She belongs to the local Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time, she enjoys church activities and dining out.

Eldora Jones states, “We provide care for children while bringing families together.”

For further information, please contact https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Child-Care-Service/Back-to-Basics-Daycare-1840480942695103/.

