Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Non-Damaging Hair Extensions for Natural Hair

This hair salon offers safe ways of adding volume and length to your hair for a naturally fuller look.

Houston, TX, October 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Founded by Brenda McLeod, Hair Extensions of Houston is among the top hair salons in Houston. It specializes in providing safe and non-damaging hair extensions to all hair types, along with other salon services such as trims, cuts, highlights, bolayage, blow dry, deep conditioning treatments, up-dos and braids.

Stylists at Hair Extensions of Houston avoid keratin, sewing, braiding, or chemical glues while applying hair extensions. They strictly follow the Eurolocs system introduced in Europe and imported into Canada about 30 years ago. The same system in US is known as the Hairlocs or Loc System. The founding stylist and owner, Brenda McLeod is trained and certified in both systems as well as other hair extension methods. This allows her to pick the safest way of installing hair extensions on her clients.

The Loc system does not use any harmful heat styling or glues. A copper tube is attached to natural hair, and the hair extension is pulled through it. The tube is then crimped flat to hold the extension in place. The salon uses high-quality, Russian hair, which is the best available option in the country. The team works meticulously to match the color and texture of natural hair with that of the hair extensions to ensure they blend perfectly.

A senior stylist from the salon said, “Hair is everything to us. Our team at Hair Extensions of Houston values your hair as highly as their own. We know that walking out of a salon with flawless hair can make you feel better At a time when we’re surrounded by gloom and dismay, the only thing that can effortlessly make you smile is good hair. And we want you to trust our aesthetic sense, and expertise when you allow us to work on your hair!”

The salon is also practicing extra caution during these times. They’ve reopened to provide hair extension services to their clients but at minimum capacity, as per the city of Houston’s regulations. Employees are checking every client’s temperature at the entrance and the clients are given a protective equipment to wear at all times while they’re on the premises. Any attendants are requested to vacate the waiting room and wait inside their cars. This is to ensure that proper SOPs are followed for the safety of the staff and clients both.

All appointments can be made online by contacting the information given below.

About Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston is a high-end salon in Houston that specializes in hair extensions, hair colors, haircuts and a range of hair services. Run by Brenda McLeod - a licensed cosmetologist with over thirty years of experience in the beauty industry, the salon promises the best salon treatments in the area.

Contact information

Phone number: 832-717-3626

Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HairExtensionsOfHouston/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hairextensionsofhouston/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hairexthouston

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2XKIiG2

