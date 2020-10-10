Bradenton, FL, October 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate professional Jordan Chancey has been named as a “Realtor to Watch Under 40” for the Class of 2020 by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) and their Young Professional Network (YPN). This distinguished award recognizes Realtors who represent excellence in leadership, community involvement and other outstanding qualities of a successful and well-rounded real estate professional under the age of 40.

Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 as a Broker-Associate in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 15-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial, land and property management.

His commitment to professionalism is reflected in his numerous past designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE), Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Professional Property Manager (CPPM). He is currently enrolled in the Commitment to Excellence Program (C2EX) and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) program.

Chancey is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission, and has supported All Children’s Hospital, American Heart Association and Downtown Ministries Bradenton. The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

