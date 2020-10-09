National Movement to Honor George Floyd--October 25, 2020 8.46 Breathe Race Series

National Race Series to Bring Awareness to Social Injustice and Preserve the Legacy of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Walk, Run, Dance or just breathe. How will you use 8 minutes and 46 seconds to create change.

Birmingham, AL, October 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The 8.46 Breathe Race series has opened registration for it's inaugural nationwide event to be held Sunday, October 25. 2020.

"The 8.46 will be a new distance added to the world of running. When we are dead and gone; history will tell the story of why. The world witnessed a man lose his life in eight minutes and forty-six seconds (8:46). That man was George Floyd. The 846 Breathe Race Series is not about every step you make. It’s about every breath you take. There is distance and there is time; and both are dependent upon the breath of life." -- Jerri Haslem, 8.46 Breathe Race Founder and Founder of Black People Run, Bike, Swim.

Cities all across the country will participate in this event with pro portion of proceeds going to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the largest collection of Civil Rights memorabilia in the world.

Anyone can register for the 8.46 Breathe Race series by visiting www.846breathe.com.

