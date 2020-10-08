Market Overview

SkySparc Deepens Americas Investment with New Appointment

PR.com  
October 08, 2020
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has hired Joedy Tran as Senior Engagement Manager for the Americas to grow the firm's business in the region.

Stockholm, Sweden, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tran brings to SkySparc and its clients some 20 years of industry experience, through senior roles across consulting, business development and sales.

Most recently consulting independently with financial technology and financial services firms, Tran has also held sales, consulting and business development positions at firms including Thomson Reuters, Wallstreet System, State Street Bank and 360T.

Tran said: “SkySparc is already a well-respected solutions provider to corporates and financial institutions in North America. I look forward to working closely with new and existing clients to further expand SkySparc’s footprint in the region.”

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “The Americas is an important strategic market for SkySparc. We’re very pleased to be building on our long-term presence. I am certain Joedy’s appointment will provide a solid foundation for a successful expansion in the Americas.”

