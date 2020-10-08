AcrobatAnt, Tulsa-Based Advertising Agency, Offers Free Marketing Materials to Promote Flu Vaccinations

AcrobatAnt, an advertising agency serving clients nationwide, is offering free marketing materials to help healthcare organizations promote flu vaccinations in their communities. There are two creative concepts to choose from. Each one includes full working files for social, print, outdoor, digital display and a blog post. Healthcare organizations can download the complete files by visiting acrobatant.com/flu.

Tulsa, OK, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AcrobatAnt, an advertising agency serving clients nationwide, is offering free marketing materials to help healthcare organizations promote flu vaccinations in their communities.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the looming flu season, we know that flu vaccinations are more important than ever,” says Bryan Cooper, partner and creative director. “We also know our hospitals and health systems have been overwhelmed like never before. So we want to give back in the way we know best - by offering creative marketing materials completely free of charge.”

There are two creative concepts healthcare marketers can choose from. Each one includes full working files for social, print, outdoor, digital display and a blog post. Messaging focuses on combating common misconceptions about the flu vaccination to educate people that the flu shot is an effective tool against a potentially deadly virus.

Healthcare organizations can download the complete files by visiting acrobatant.com/flu. All materials can be easily customized with the organization’s name, logo and other details. For help with media placement or production art support, you may contact AcrobatAnt at 918-938-7901 or healthcare@acrobatant.com for a quote.

“It’s just our way of saying thank you and trying to do our part,” says Cooper. "Because we all could use a little help this year."

Contact Information:

AcrobatAnt

Angela Harless

918-938-7901

Contact via Email

acrobatant.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822888

Press Release Distributed by PR.com