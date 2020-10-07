Vital Spaces Takes on 3rd Studio Location in Fashion Outlets

Vital Spaces announces new affordable artist spaces at the Fashion Outlets Santa Fe on the City's Southside.

Santa Fe, NM, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vital Spaces today announced that they have signed a lease with the Fashion Outlets Santa Fe on the south side of Santa Fe. 3000 sq. ft. of currently vacant space will be given to Vital Spaces to provide affordable studio, exhibition, and performance space for Santa Fe artists. By securing this lease, Vital Spaces now provides access to affordable studio spaces in three distinct Santa Fe neighborhoods: downtown, midtown, and the southside.

“I see the lack of affordable space in Santa Fe as the greatest threat we face to sustaining a diverse cultural environment and long-term vibrancy for the city,” says Vital Spaces founder Jonathan Boyd, “Vital Spaces is a city vitality organization as much as an arts organization. By moving into the Outlets, we are helping reimagine what can take place in vacant spaces here as well as in partially vacant malls across the country.”

Vital Spaces’ move into the Outlets benefits not only local artists, but the city and the property owner as well. By taking advantage of otherwise unused spaces, artists will benefit through access to much needed work and exhibition space; the property owner will see increased traffic and energy around the Outlets; and the community will be invited to attend innovative performances, exhibitions, and programs held in interim venues.

“We are excited to welcome Vital Spaces into the Fashion Outlets Santa Fe,” says property manager Neda Talebreza. “I look forward to seeing how the accomplished artists in our community activate the mall in new and engaging ways. This new creativity will solidify the vision that Fashion Outlets wants to embrace - with the art, culture, music, and food - that makes Santa Fe wonderful and unique, alongside the amazing national brands already located at the center.”

Vital Spaces will soon announce an open call for artists interested in studio spaces, along with innovative, COVID-safe, artist-led discussions, workshops, performances, and interactive art projects at the Fashion Outlets in the months to come. See: www.vitalspaces.org/events and www.vitalspaces.org/exhibitions for more details. Reach out to contact@vitalspaces.org for more information.

About Vital Spaces

Vital Spaces is a Santa Fe-based 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to sustain and enhance Santa Fe's cultural vibrancy by creating affordable spaces for artists working in all media to create, present, connect, and teach. Our focus is on fostering a collaborative creative community and supporting people, ideas, and art forms that are underrepresented in Santa Fe's commercial art scene.

Media Contact:

Hannah Yohalem, Co-Director, hannah@vitalspaces.org, (505) 690-8962

Contact Information:

Vital Spaces

Hannah Yohalem

505-690-8962

Contact via Email

www.vitalspaces.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/822826

Press Release Distributed by PR.com