Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Professional Advice and Recommendations to Clients to Encourage Social Distancing

The leading full-service hair salon based in Houston continues to abide by the safety guidelines of social distancing and recommends their clients to do the same.

Houston, TX, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In March, the Government of the United States declared a stage two nationwide lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus. Businesses across the country, including Texas, are forced to shut down to encourage social distancing and minimize risk to COVID-19 exposure. While many people have moved to working from home, some service-related businesses cannot continue business operations remotely, and so salons remain the most affected.

During these unprecedented times, one of the leading hair salons in Houston, TX, Hair Extensions of Houston, suggests their clients abide by the guidelines of social distancing while continuing to trying out new hair styles and care routines at home.

Hair Extensions of Houston is highly reputed among the top hair salons in Houston because they offer an array of top-quality services, including hair restoration, hair extension installation and maintenance, hair coloring and styling, and other salon services.

In an interview, Brenda McLeod, the owner of the salon and a licensed cosmetologist, talked about how they are adopting preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus. She said, “Hair Extensions of Houston is committed to protecting the wellbeing and health of our customers, stylists, and local community amid this period of the coronavirus chaos. In mid-March, all businesses were asked to follow the guidelines of social distancing and rethink their involvement in unnecessary activities. We took the initiative to shut down our operations, keeping in mind the safety of our clients and staff. While many salons are still operating, I'd suggest everyone stay home and stay safe, at least until we see a decline in the number of reported cases and deaths.”

On May 2, 2020, the lockdown in Texas was relaxed. However, Hair Extensions of Houston plans on practicing caution.

“According to recent coronavirus updates, there has been a rise in confirmed cases and deaths. Our community's safety worth far more than the losses we are bearing while our business operations are shut,” a senior representative added.

