Newly Renamed Healthcare Innovation Law Firm Emphasizes Diversity as Key to Exceptional Client Service

Richmond, VA, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nixon Law Group is now Nixon Gwilt Law.

Nixon Law Group is pleased to announce that it is now Nixon Gwilt Law, recognizing co-founder Rebecca Gwilt’s leadership and contributions to the rapidly growing firm. Nixon Gwilt Law will continue to focus exclusively on healthcare innovation, serving clients in digital health, life sciences, and value-based care delivery.

“Innovators never stop improving,” said co-founder Carrie Nixon. “This is true of our clients, and it’s true of our firm. Announcing our new name is an opportunity to highlight some of our own innovations within the firm, as well as recognizing the contributions of my long-time friend and colleague to the firm’s success.”

Nixon Gwilt Law’s new website highlights three ways the firm has evolved to better serve its clients, driven in large part by the firm’s embrace of diversity of people, perspectives, and practices, as well as smart technology adoption.

People: Nixon Gwilt Law is an inclusive, women-led firm serving a diverse group of innovators and investors. It serves clients using a team approach, reflecting the belief that diversity in talent, experience, and background contributes to exceptional client service. Clients want every available advantage for their business. This means working with people who view the market from every angle.

Perspective: Nixon Gwilt Law’s team brings experience from hospital systems, pharmaceutical companies, government regulatory agencies, “big law” firms, and in-house legal departments. The firm works with a broad range of clients, from startups to the Fortune 500, in healthcare and life sciences innovation. In addition to a fantastic team, co-founders Nixon and Gwilt bring their own experiences as entrepreneurs and investors to the table.

“We are lawyers who think like business-people, and the diversity of perspective that our team brings to our clients is unmatched,” said Gwilt.

Practices: Nixon Gwilt Law is at the leading edge of the legal services industry. The firm has embraced value-based fixed price offerings and scalable fee structures, a distributed workforce model, and a custom technology stack. These innovations streamline operations and reduce overhead, bringing efficiencies to bear for clients. A carefully curated affiliate network includes professionals with expertise in healthcare operations, data security, tax and accounting, intellectual property, and reimbursement strategy as a complement to the firm’s team of healthcare attorneys.

“Our clients like to move fast,” said Gwilt. “A culture of diversity in people, perspective, and practices allows us to move right along with them.”

About Nixon Gwilt Law

Healthcare Innovation. Accelerated.

Founders, executives, and investors hire us to help them navigate a complex regulatory environment and access market insights into the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. That means healthcare providers and companies can innovate faster to make healthcare better and more accessible for everyone. Read more about the firm at nixongwiltlaw.com.

Contact: Carrie Nixon, Esq., Managing Partner, carrie.nixon@nixongwiltlaw.com

Rebecca Gwilt, Esq., Founding Partner, rebecca.gwilt@nixongwiltlaw.com

