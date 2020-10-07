A Fresh New Look on How to Succeed at Online Dating, Even During a Pandemic

Despite Fears, Singles Flock to Dating Sites with the Goal of Finding Love

New York, NY, October 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Online dating is scary and intimidating – even without a pandemic. The presence of COVID-19 makes this even worse. In spite of this, millions of people who would never have considered online dating are taking the plunge. In the hunt for relationship happiness, people need guidance to navigate the minefield of online dating and Online Dating in a New World provides a blueprint to success.

What’s different about this book? It’s written from both a man’s and woman’s perspective to help everyone. No more speaking in code or hidden messages. After all, the goal of joining an online dating site is going offline with a new person. Online Dating in a New World is currently available for $14.99 with free shipping in the USA.

Authors Cynthia Sutton and William Shepard interviewed hundreds of daters and learned that with quarantines, lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and closed public spaces, everyone was wondering, “How are we supposed to meet new people?” If you're single but not loving it, the COVID-19 impact on your personal life is a real problem.

Bloomberg reported that Match Group Inc. grew tremendously as “singletons will continue to flock to online dating apps despite a global pandemic.” Tinder is exceeding membership expectations as well. This is great news which demonstrates that even with extended isolation, lack of socialization and loneliness, people still have hope of finding a partner or “One Life Stand.”

Online Dating in a New World helps you understand how online dating can really work for lasting success and relationship happiness. With separate sections devoted to what men need to know and likewise what women need to know, you can get a true picture of what each gender is seeking.

Learn about critical topics such as creating your own successful profile, how to read between the lines of other profiles, online etiquette and how to set up the perfect date.

This book will help online daters find a cure for loneliness.

