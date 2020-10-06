Market Overview

Principled Technologies Finds That an Intel Core i5-10400H Processor-Powered Dell Latitude 5511 Laptop Can Help Users Save Time on Compute-Intensive Tasks

PR.com  
October 06, 2020
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that a laptop with an Intel Core i5 H-series processor completed many tasks faster than a laptop with an Intel Core i5 U-series processor.

Durham, NC, October 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The responsiveness of a laptop can affect the schedules and productivity of professionals, content creators, and others working from home. PT found that the Intel Core i5-10400H processor-powered Dell Latitude 5511 and the Intel Core i5-10310U processor-powered Dell Latitude 5510 mainstream business laptops performed productivity and compute-intensive tasks quickly and delivered quality benchmark scores. However, the Intel Core i5 H-series processor-based laptop completed the tasks faster and delivered better scores.

According to the report, “Using a faster mainstream business laptop means you can finish more tasks, meet deadlines more easily, and build stronger client relationships.”

To learn more about how an Intel Core i5 H-series processor-powered Dell Latitude 5511 can help administrative assistants, designers, developers, and others complete compute-intensive tasks in less time, read the report (http://facts.pt/QeuQkgu) or check out the infographic (http://facts.pt/nRuTaqU).

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

