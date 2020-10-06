Author and Certified Life and Wellness Coach, Kaden James has released a new self-help personal growth offering for those to learn how to "Coach Yourself." This new book features strategies developed by top coaches designed to spark individual growth.

Phoenix, AZ, October 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Amazon #1 best selling e-book upon release; author, life coach, and entrepreneur Kaden James and Lyon Literary Consultants now announce the official debut of brand new book, "Coach Yourself: The secrets used by Master Coaches that get Results" and its now available on Amazon online.

As a life and wellness coach, James inspires his clients to save time by discovering their passions while also providing accountability. “I take a heart-centered approach when it comes to coaching. I help clients place the mind in service to the heart. When we have this alignment, we become even more powerful in this world and can make a tremendous difference,” says James.

"Coach Yourself" has been designed as a workbook for driving results. “It doesn’t matter if you are new to coaching or are a seasoned life coach yourself; this book can help anyone willing and ready to do the work. It’s time to get the life you really want.”

Following in succession behind his popular books "REFLEKT," "All I Have To Give," and "The Daily Playbook," James has created "Coach Yourself" as the ultimate self-help book for those who want to ignite growth within themselves.

James works diligently to help his coaching clients reach their dreams by equipping them with strategies for success. He has been offering proven life coaching to clients since 2017 and is forging ahead with new books and services. He is also at the helm of Spirlit, where people can connect with a coach that’s right for them based on which areas in life they want to focus on.

His "The Daily Playbook" series includes a course with more than 70 videos free on Instagram. The journal features a 90-day mindfulness journal and planner with check-ins, a quote of the day, and an action.

"Coach Yourself" is now on Amazon with a limited-time price of 0.99 cents. More information can be found on his Amazon Author page. You may connect with author on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook by @KADEN

