The Banks Law Firm Has Relocated to Accommodate Growth

The Banks Law Firm has relocated to respond to the needs of the community.

Durham, NC, October 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Banks Law Firm has relocated to accommodate increased demand for its services. Founded in 1994 in downtown Durham, the Firm has also established offices in Atlanta and Houston. The Firm’s new address is 4309 Emperor Boulevard, Suite 110, Durham, North Carolina 27703. Their telephone number remains the same at 919-474-9137.

Practice areas for the Firm include affordable housing and community economic development law, business, civil litigation, colleges and universities, commercial real estate, employment law, foreclosures, historic preservation tax credits, fair housing, municipal finance, municipal corporations, nonprofit organizations, and real property tax exemptions.

“Our firm has grown in response to the needs of the communities we serve,” said Sherrod Banks, Founder and President. "We look forward to continued growth and are committed to providing exemplary service to our clients."

For more information about The Banks Law Firm, visit https://bankslawfirm.com/ or call 919-474- 9137.

Contact Information:

Banks Law Firm

Cathy Sanita

919-247-0522

Contact via Email

