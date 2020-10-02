New Book Accuses Science Elites of Suppressing Research Findings They do Not Like

A new book entitled, "Taboo Knowledge: What Leaders of Science, Religion, & Politics Don't Want You to Know" presents research findings that show the basic tenet of Scientific Materialism is false. The Kindle edition will be free to download October 2, 3, and 4.

Richmond, VA, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Just released by The Oaklea Press, a book by bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin reveals research findings that render obsolete the basic tenet of Scientific Materialism that material substance, i.e., matter, is all that exists. The author also claims to have identified the source of the physical universe, including human life.

The author said, “I am convinced that when the truth is widely know, the world will become a better place. That is why the Kindle edition of my new book will be free to download from Amazon on October 2, 3, and 4. We want everyone to be able to judge the veracity of what this book reveals at no cost to them, whatsoever.”

To get a copy, follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KFFJ1CP

Martin is the author of two books published recently that draw upon the aforementioned research, “Is Science in Denial? Read this Book and Decide,” ASIN: B085DMKH6F, which maintains a 4.4 rating out of 5.0 on Amazon, and “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” ASIN: B081LPPD8G, which maintains a 4.0 rating.

“Taboo Knowledge: What Leaders of Science, Religion, & Politics Don’t Want You to Know” is published in Kindle, and retails for $4.99. It is also available in trade paperback for $10.99. The Oaklea Press Inc. was established in 1995 and publishes a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books.

