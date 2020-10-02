Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Guides Tourists Through Las Vegas Boulevard for Fashion Portrait Photography Sessions

There's only one street in the country that you can shoot in front of a pirate ship, the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty in one photo session, but more than that, Christian helps his clients with small unique locations that are just out of the way of the crowds and still maintains the awesome backdrop of the strip.

Las Vegas, NV, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Las Vegas Blvd. is not only the busiest street in the United States it’s one of the busiest streets in the world. People from all over the planet migrate into “Sin City” and unwind, party, gamble, drink and let go of their daily lives. Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie guides his non-local clients that are looking for an individual portrait or fashion photography session through the ins-and-outs of the Las Vegas strip creating unique photographs to help clients capture their time in Las Vegas.

The strip can be a fantastic location to hire a Las Vegas portrait photographer and set up a photo session. Christian Purdie is a native to Las Vegas and has conducted more than a thousand photography sessions on the strip. CPP guides their clients on any part of the strip from the New York New York to the Wynn hotels and anywhere in between to help create stunning fashion-oriented portrait photographs. Christian helps his clients select the best day and time of day in order to create the type of photographs that they’re looking for. Although the Las Vegas strip is fantastic for fashion photography sessions, because of its size and the tremendous amount of tourists it presents a series of issues unique to Las Vegas. Guiding a photo session through the large area of the strip, helping individuals, couples, and families pose, dealing with massive crowds while using strobes, light stands, and other photography equipment takes experience and skill for the craft of photography that CPP delivers on every photo session.

There’s only one street in the country that you can shoot in front of a pirate ship, the Eiffel Tower, and the Statue of Liberty in one photo session, but more than that Christian helps his clients with small unique locations that are just out of the way of the crowds and still maintains the awesome backdrop of the strip.

Contact Information:

Christian Purdie Photography

Christian Purdie

702-530-4384

Contact via Email

https://www.christianpurdie.com/las-vegas-portrait-photographer

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821134

Press Release Distributed by PR.com