Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®) Premieres New Corporate Video for National Manufacturing Day

PR.com  
October 02, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®), a manufacturing organization based out of Valencia, California, is premiering their new corporate video for National Manufacturing Day, which takes place each year on the first Friday of October.

“Our new video highlights the people and processes that makes Contractors Wardrobe a trusted partner in the manufacturing industry,” says Jarod Butts, President of Contractors Wardrobe. Adds Bill Conn, VP of Marketing and Retail Sales, “We’ve seen the power of social media the past few months with our own brand, and as new audiences are introduced to our story, this video hopes to add to that conversation, embracing the 'Made in America' ethos so many of us live by.”

You can view the video on @ContractorsWardrobe and follow along with #MFGDay20.

Contact Information:
Contractors Wardrobe
Dominic DeMaria
(661) 257-1177
Contact via Email
cwdoors.com

https://www.pr.com/press-release/822512

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

