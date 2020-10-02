Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®) Premieres New Corporate Video for National Manufacturing Day

Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®), a manufacturing organization based out of Valencia, California, is premiering their new corporate video for National Manufacturing Day, which takes place each year on the first Friday of October.

“Our new video highlights the people and processes that makes Contractors Wardrobe a trusted partner in the manufacturing industry,” says Jarod Butts, President of Contractors Wardrobe. Adds Bill Conn, VP of Marketing and Retail Sales, “We’ve seen the power of social media the past few months with our own brand, and as new audiences are introduced to our story, this video hopes to add to that conversation, embracing the 'Made in America' ethos so many of us live by.”

You can view the video on @ContractorsWardrobe and follow along with #MFGDay20.

