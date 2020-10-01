Inc. Magazine to Recognize Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Netsync recognized for its impressive 70% growth rate.

Houston, TX, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine will be recognizing Netsync’s addition to its annual list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies later this month during its annual event acknowledging the Inc. 5000. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - independent small businesses.

The Houston-based Netsync is federally certified Minority Business Enterprise and Woman-Owned Small Business and focused on designing and deploying IT services solutions for a public agencies and private enterprises.

“This recognition as one of the country’s fastest growing private companies is an honor,” says Len Nobles, Netsync’s VP of Sales. “This recognition is a further testament to how hard our talented employees continue to work to help ensure our customers get the most technology has to offer.”

The 2020 edition of the Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs during the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About Netsync

Netsync is an end-to-end technology solution consulting company that helps public and private organizations implement complex IT projects to achieve exceptional outcomes. Our team of engineers bring tangible business value to every project through our progressive Design, Build, Deliver, and Manage services methodology and tailor solutions for each client based on time, budget, and desired outcome. As a Cisco Gold, Master Collaboration, Master Networking and Master Security Partner, an HP and Intel Platinum Partner, and holding certifications and specializations from many of the industry’s leading technology manufacturers, Netsync has extensive experience performing large-scale implementations and deploying complex IT solutions for K-12 and higher education institutions, civic organizations, municipalities, government agencies and corporate clients across several industries, including energy, healthcare, retail, and financial services.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Netsync media contact:

Shawn Sellers

Phone: 281-520-2500

Email: ssellers@netsync.com

