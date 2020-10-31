SECUREDATA Provides BitLocker Key Security Solution for SMBs and Enterprises That Improves Security and Reliability

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SECUREDATA has announced a BitLocker Key security solution for small businesses and enterprises that use BitLocker to secure the data on their organization's computers. SECUREDATA's hardware encrypted SecureUSB®️ flash drives bundled with ClevX USBtoCloud®️ backup software protects BitLocker keys and provides better security and reliability to mitigate known vulnerabilities.

BitLocker is Microsoft's encryption feature included in Windows 10 and some earlier Windows versions. This feature is deployed on an organization's computer to protect corporate data, and the SecureUSBs are the next step in adding security for an organization's BitLocker Startup and Recovery Key.

A Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Startup Key, password, or combination thereof is needed to protect a computer with BitLocker. Due to known TPM vulnerabilities, researchers have suggested that using a secure USB drive to store Startup and/or Recovery keys offline is the safest approach. The SecureUSB®️ products protect these keys so only an authorized user can access it, and securely backup a Recovery Key in the event the original key is lost or damaged.

"SecureUSB® provides the ultimate security for Bitlocker Startup and Recovery keys. Since the USB drive is not part of any specific system and requires Pre-Boot user authentication, the known vulnerabilities associated with accessing the keys via TMP modules such as cold boot attack, keylogging, and sniffing are eliminated," said Sergey Gulyayev, COO for SECUREDATA.

SecureUSB®️ products are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validated and are OS/Host independent to work across all systems with a USB port. They offer two user-authentication methods either through PIN entry on a wear-resistant keypad or secure wireless authentication via mobile app (Android/iOS) using password or biometrics. SecureUSBs also have brute force anti-hacking technology to securely erase all data and credentials after ten consecutive failed PIN entries.

These hardware encrypted data storage drives, bundled with USBtoCloud®️ software improves BitLocker security and reliability as the Startup or Recovery key is kept securely offline on a hardware encrypted drive and backed up to a cloud (11 Top Global Clouds + NAS supported).

Additionally, an IT Manager or other corporate user can store an unlimited number of keys on the SecureUSB®️, making BitLocker deployment on multiple computers easier to manage.

This complete BitLocker solution emphasizes SECUREDATA's continued commitment to providing quality data security products for both individual and corporate clients.

The SecureUSB®️ products are manufactured by SECUREDATA and use patented DataLock® technology licensed from ClevX, LLC.

About SECUREDATA

SECUREDATA, Inc. is a privately held company, headquartered in California, USA. SecureData offers a range of tailored high-level data protection capabilities through a set of services and products. These include hardware encrypted portable data storage devices, backup solutions, file repair software, data recovery, and digital forensics services to help clients achieve their security objectives.

SecureData has a presence through its partners in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and South America, and serves companies and organizations in regulated industries, such as government, financial services, military, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: http://www.securedata.com or http://www.securedatarecovery.com

About ClevX

ClevX is a Seattle based, information security technology company – Your Innovation Partner. It is focused on the Security/Mobility markets where ClevX pioneered its award-winning DATALOCK® KP/BT Secured USB drives (OS-agnostic, hardware encrypted, PIN- or Phone-activated, bootable) and easy to use portable software applications for secure drives for personal and business use. ClevX differentiates itself by creating solutions that are simple, clever, and elegant.

For more information, please visit: http://www.clevx.com

SOURCE Secure Data