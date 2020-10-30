Stoner's Pizza Joint Signs Ten-Unit Franchise Agreement with New Franchisee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it would expand its footprint via a ten-unit expansion with franchisee group, Pie Enterprises, LLC. This new partnership supports Stoner's Pizza Joint's plans to further develop the Florida Market and move into new areas. The first new Florida location is slated to open in December 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL.

"Stoner's aligns with our commitment to providing a quality product. We're ready to move quickly in Florida and eventually plan to expand into Kentucky. We couldn't be more pleased with how this deal was handled," said President of Pie Enterprises, LLC.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

"We are thrilled to sign this ten-unit deal with such an amazing group. Our team works very hard to bring great food and better service to each community. We're looking forward to showcasing our new branding and great customer experience to communities across central Florida. It's truly an exciting time for Stoner's," said Scott Mobley, Chief Operating Officer.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to ongoing changes in the food industry. Since the launch, Stoner's has continued to identify the Southeast region as a key market for expansion.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide. To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, visit https://www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com/ or contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at 257988@email4pr.com or call 706-410-0667.

