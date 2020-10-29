Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Amplifies Strategic Growth Solutions with Scorpion Healthcare

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has come together with Scorpion Healthcare to launch a new website focusing on tools, expertise, and data that enable healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.

Scorpion's digital platform amplifies Tiller-Hewitt's long-standing authority on strategic growth. Their solutions for hospitals, health systems, and physician and population health organizations increase physician engagement, minimize leakage, maximize network utilization, protect market share, and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.

"We operate at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution so healthcare leaders remain strategic in their growth efforts and results," said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, the company's CEO. "Scorpion's digital platform increases awareness and access to the strategic growth programs that healthcare organizations need."

Dan Bedell, President of Scorpion Healthcare explained why 2021 will be such a critical time for hospitals and health systems to engage with firms like Scorpion and Tiller-Hewitt. "Over the course of the past year, the healthcare industry has learned that measurable, strategic growth is not just important, it's absolutely critical for forward-thinking organizations. It starts with using the power of digital technology to amplify what's possible and validate solutions that work in the marketplace."

With Scorpion's technology platform behind them, Tiller-Hewitt has launched a new website for healthcare organizations to discover new avenues to strategically grow market share, leverage advanced data analytics solutions and move quickly toward recovery and sustainability.

About Scorpion

Scorpion provides digital marketing solutions that are designed to help clients improve their Healthcare Digital Presence (HDP). This includes the delivery of services like branding, market research, website design, website content management, user experience studies, digital marketing, website and marketing analytics, and many other fully managed services. Scorpion also offers proprietary technology that adds speed, efficiency, and transparency to the digital marketing efforts of healthcare organizations.

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal, home services, franchise, and healthcare industries. As a partner for businesses, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

About Tiller-Hewitt

Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies works with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.

Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, watch this video or visit tillerhewitt.com .

