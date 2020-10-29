Cardinal Board Services and JSJ Corporation announce Board of Directors Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The completion of a yearlong partnership with JSJ Corporation and its subsidiary GHSP is something Cardinal Board Services feels is worth celebrating. The partnership included recruitment of three board members to the GHSP's Innovation Advisory Board and a refresh of JSJ Corporate Board Governance including board bylaws, compensation and charter. Cardinal Board Services also executed the recruitment of two new members to the JSJ board of directors to expand upon the great service coming from the current board.

GHSP is an engineered electronic controls provider primarily servicing the automotive and premium appliance industries. With a desire to remain innovative, they chose to create the Innovation Advisory Board. "This is a strategic initiative we have embarked upon to help us stay competitive in the markets we serve. The guidance from Cardinal Board Services not only lead us to make educated decisions with our board make-up, but also provided insight on how we can best use from our core technology to expand the diversification of our business mix," stated Tom Rizzi, CEO of GHSP.

With business evolution as a top priority, JSJ, founded in 1919 as Grand Haven Brass Foundry, understands the importance of keeping their corporate governance up to date. JSJ's focus on growth does not end there, as they successfully added two new directors to their board as well. Expanding the directors who serve on their board will help guide the company growth in the B2B industrial sectors that JSJ businesses serve. A focus was placed on bringing in one new director with a fresh perspective and an additional fourth generation family member from the Johnson, Sherwood and Jacobson shareholder base. Nelson Jacobson, CEO of JSJ Corporation, stated "Cardinal Board Services was recommended as board experts, and we fully agree. We found working with them during projects for JSJ and GHSP to exceed our expectations of professionalism. A bonus was just how easy Cardinal Board Services made the process for us and the level of expert insight that was provided every step of the way."

JSJ Corporation is a growth firm and holding company to manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses deeply rooted in their communities throughout the world.

Cardinal Board Services is a full service board consulting & search firm focused exclusively on helping organizations achieve the ideal structure for their Board of Directors.

Contact: Jim Zuehlke, jimz@cardinalboardservices.com

