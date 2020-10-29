National Ski Patrol And Subaru Celebrate 25th Year Of Partnership

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and the National Ski Patrol (NSP) today announced they have renewed their partnership for another two years. Subaru is the official vehicle of the National Ski Patrol and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the partnership.

"NSP is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Subaru," said National Ski Patrol Executive Director Meegan Moszynski. "Hitting the 25-year mark means that Subaru continues to support NSP as it evolves and grows, and we value that loyalty and longevity. NSP and its members believe in Subaru and its vehicles; just like a Subaru, this partnership has been top of the line with a consistent focus on safety."

For the last three years, NSP and Subaru have collaborated to transition the partnership into a new annual marketing initiative. The partnership utilizes a select group of ski patrollers from all over the country to represent both brands as NSP-Subaru Ambassadors. These Ambassadors represent four different categories– storytellers, social media influencers, summer/bike, and event/leadership roles. They create brand awareness by telling their story through social media, print articles, blogs, and event presence. Each ambassador is outfitted with a Subaru vehicle that comes with a custom NSP wrap. There are ten of such vehicles total located around the U.S.

In addition to the marketing partnership, NSP and Subaru collaborate to sponsor avalanche dogs and their handlers to attend the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue International Dog School and the Colorado Rapid Avalanche fall course programs. These organizations are leaders in training avalanche rescue dogs and their handlers to respond to search and rescue activity, missions and needs in the mountains. The scholarship funds help teams who might not otherwise be able to continue their training due to the high cost.

The Subaru and NSP partnership also is brought to life through Subaru WinterFest, the automaker's winter series that promotes safety and winter sports throughout the country. After the Subaru Winterfest events, Subaru of America donates $1 for every Subaru information form received to the Subaru NSP Avalanche Rescue Dog Scholarship Fund. At specific Subaru WinterFest events, patrollers stage avalanche demonstrations with their dogs.

"For 25 years, Subaru has relished working with National Ski Patrol on impactful initiatives that make the slopes a safer place to be," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We know our Subaru owners are devotees of winter sports, and through our ongoing work with NSP, are excited to continue bringing fun, safe initiatives to skiers across the country."

The National Ski Patrol is excited to continue their longest standing partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. over the next two years – including continuing to expand it alongside its new bike patrol program – and well into the future.

About the National Ski Patrol:

The National Ski Patrol is a federally-chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership association. As the leading authority of on-mountain safety, the NSP is dedicated to serving the outdoor recreation industry by providing education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers. NSP has more than 31,000 members who are ski and bike patrollers, mountain hosts and associates, and who serve more than 600 patrols around the country and internationally. The NSP is based in Lakewood, Colo.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

