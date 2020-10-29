Tara Shaw's Soul of the Home: Designing With Antiques

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer and antiques dealer Tara Shaw is a respected supplier of French and other European antiques for a host of AD100 And ELLE Decor A-listers, including Bobby McAlpine, Bunny Williams, and Mary McDonald. In her first book, Soul of the Home, Shaw helps readers understand how to select the best antiques and how to use them in a variety of decor schemes. Her distinctive vision offers a modern take on using antiques in interior design.

"Antiques show their age and history, blemishes and all. That kind of imperfection is a lovely thing to live with because it's so forgiving. It's just what I want to come home to."

Chapters present never-before-published spaces from Shaw's portfolio and reveal her favorite antique-hunting spots throughout Europe. Anecdotes from years of treasure hunting are accompanied by images of rare and precious finds, with text that decodes just how to choose the right pieces and pair pieces from different periods, and display them in a contemporary interior. She writes, "How do you combine disparate eras and styles so they feel cohesive? Look for patterns and themes that they have in common and try to connect the dots. This is easier than it sounds when you consider that many styles over history have influenced each other. . . . A sophisticated room will have layers of influence: eighteenth-century French or Swedish chairs with contemporary consoles and cocktail tables; painted Italian candelabra and midcentury modern lamps."

Shaw's friendly and conversational writing style offers guidance and encouragement. Readers will relish Shaw's advice, look at each sumptuous space, and take away ideas they can apply to their own homes—to create personalized rooms full of provenance and beauty.

Tara Shaw's design principles stem from 20 years of success as an antiques wholesaler. In addition to her thriving import business, she has a custom furniture line, Maison, and a licensed product line with Restoration Hardware. She lives in New Orleans.

