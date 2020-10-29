Fashion Label Collina Strada Partners With Skullcandy Headphones

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, announced today a partnership with Collina Strada, a New York-based ready-to-wear label created by designer Hillary Taymour. Available October 29th exclusively at Skullcandy.com, the collaboration includes two products -- the Crusher Evo Headphones and the Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds. Both pairs, featuring a colorful tie-dye style print designed by Taymour, was first featured in the Collina Strada A/W 2020 collection as models wearing the pieces bounced down a garden-themed runway.

More than just ready-to-wear, Collina Strada is a platform for social change and climate awareness through self-expression, reflection and sustainability. Through her fearless, youthful and even humorous designs, Taymor seeks to ask the question, "How can you be the best version of yourself today?" Past collections include themes of kindness—to one another and our world—as well as "Radical Transparency" and a "Low Carbon Diet." This collaboration marks the brand's first foray into technology.

For Hillary Taymour collaborating with Skullcandy was a natural choice: "As a personal advocate for environmentalism, counterculture and self-expression, it only made sense to partner with Skullcandy," she said, "They are committed to climate change with their work with Protect our Winters and are supporters of an eclectic mix of emerging musical artists. Together with Skullcandy I've been able to infuse the unique Collina look into a rather utilitarian piece for an energized take on an everyday device."

Similar to the eco-friendly and socially conscious fashion brand, Skullcandy has a long standing partnership with non-profit Protect Our Winters with climate change being an integral cause that the brand supports. Additionally, Skullcandy's Mood Boost campaign supports mental health among Millennials and Gen Z through music, visual design partnerships and limited edition product drops. This limited edition drop is the first designer headphone within the Skullcandy portfolio of products.

"We loved the bold designs Hillary Taymour was able to create on our headphones and feature in her NYFW show earlier this year," said Jessica Klodnicki, CMO of Skullcandy. "As our first venture into the world of fashion with such a talented designer as Hillary, we are excited to bring looks from the New York runway to our consumers as a leading audio lifestyle brand constantly evolving and pushing our own boundaries."

This capsule collection features two premier products from Skullcandy.

Crusher Evo in an over the ear Headphone which delivers an unprecedented immersive audio experience — combining two notable audio advancements: an improved version of Skullcandy's patented Sensory Haptic Bass and Personal Sound from Audiodo™, a progressive audio personalization technology enabled through the Skullcandy App.

The Sensory Haptic Bass feature has long been the defining attribute of the Crusher franchise and is widely recognized as the only audio experience of its kind. New Crusher Evo boasts a further refined version of the hallmark platform with more multi-dimensional haptic vibration patterns across a wider range of bass frequencies.

"Skullcandy fans have always loved Crusher because it truly delivers a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience. It allows users to not only listen to their music or movies, but actually feel them. Crusher Evo takes that immersion to an even higher level than ever before," says Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer.

Crusher Evo is also designed and engineered with a wide range of features to meet the everyday lifestyle demands of today's audio consumer, including:

Long-lasting 40 hours of battery life.

Rapid Charge technology — delivering 4 hours of play on just a 10-minute charge.

A full suite of media controls directly from the headphones. Users can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc) — without ever touching their phone.

Built-in Tile™ finding technology that allows Crusher Evo owners to easily "ring their headphones" to locate them if ever lost.

Flat-folding and collapsible design for easy portability.

Auxiliary cable for non-Bluetooth connectivity (ex: watching or listening to content on airplane consoles).

True freedom gets amplified with Indy Evo, the earbud that lets you take music everywhere, going totally wireless with up to 30 hours of battery life. Indy Evo is feature rich, offering solo bud use and built-in Tile™ technology to truly offer an experience unlike any other on the market. Along with premium Audio quality enhancements, including titanium-coated drivers and expertly crafted EQ and ambient-listening modes, Indy Evo delivers a premium listening experience.

The collaboration will retail as follows and be sold exclusively on Skullcandy's websites:

Crusher Evo Headphones – $199.99 USD https://www.skullcandy.com/collina-strada-crusher-evo

Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $79.99 USD https://www.skullcandy.com/collina-strada-indy-evo

About Collina Strada:

Collina Strada isn't just a fashion label, it's also a platform for social issues and awareness. Created by Hillary Taymour, her main concern is staying true to her craft, and staying on course to becoming a fully sustainable and radically transparent brand in the near future.

Based and manufactured in New York, the brand's cult status core pieces transcend trends. Taymour's designs are imbued with a fearlessly fluid attitude, re-inventing classics and unexpected details. Collina Strada embodies humor and youth. The brand DNA is now firmly cemented in the ability to look inward, even when we're loud and expressive on the outside. Season after season, Collina Strada's goal remains the same: to encourage self-reflection through clothing. How can you be the best version of yourself today?

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand with the mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Zurich, London, Shenzhen and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com .

