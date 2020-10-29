The Production Base and Changzhou R&D Center Signs On to Develop Semiconductor and Crystalline Silicon Conductive Materials in the Changzhou National High-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The signing ceremony for the Project to develop semiconductor and crystalline silicon conductive materials was held in the Changzhou National High-Tech District on October 19 and signed by the Production Base and Changzhou R&D Center.

Changzhou Fusion New Material Co., Ltd has invested in the Project, contributing a total CNY 500 million, which will drastically increase the company's existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month. This in turn significantly enhances the company's ability to leverage economies of scale and strengthen core competitiveness. The new R&D center for the Project will focus on the cutting-edge research and development of silver pastes, especially in high-temperature and low-temperature silver pastes, semiconductor materials, and related fields. The Company will rely on the R&D center to continuously carry out technological research and product upgrades to develop the Company's core competitiveness.

Changzhou Fusion New Material Co., Ltd. (Fusion New Material) is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of conductive materials, and its main products are silver pastes for crystalline silicon solar cells, 5G wave filters and other products. Having disrupted the technological monopoly of foreign enterprises in the field, the company has been a global leader in terms of sales and technological level, with a sales volume of CNY 894 million in 2019. Its sales for 2020 are expected to exceed CNY 2 billion with tax around CNY 80 million.

Fusion New Material has a world-class R&D center that's equipped with advanced R&D and experimental instruments and equipment, including high-powered SEM-EDS, high-precision printers, rheometers, DSC, SunsVoc and so on. Its existing R&D team consists of more than 50 members, including the world's top experts with more than 30 years of industry experience, as well as post doctorates, postgraduates and undergraduates from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fudan University, East China University of Science and Technology and other famous universities. In addition, there are also 2 foreign experts alongside 6 doctors and more than 23 postgraduates. Over 70% of the R&D staff come from world-class universities or universities involved with Project 211. The Company has built a provincial silver paste engineering technology center, which is the only such silver paste engineering center in the Jiangsu province.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-production-base-and-changzhou-rd-center-signs-on-to-develop-semiconductor-and-crystalline-silicon-conductive-materials-in-the-changzhou-national-high-tech-district-301162461.html

SOURCE Changzhou National Hi-Tech District