Ardagh Group announces strategic alliance with TricorBraun WinePak

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group has selected TricorBraun WinePak , a division of packaging leader TricorBraun , as its exclusive wine distributor to service small and mid-sized wineries in the western half of the U.S.

This renewed collaboration reinforces TricorBraun WinePak's position as a key member of Ardagh's portfolio of distributors, allowing the two companies to expand and attract new business. The strategic alliance combines Ardagh's 125 years of wine-industry knowledge and proven track record as the largest producer of glass wine bottles made 100% in the U.S., with TricorBraun's comprehensive experience as the largest distributor of wine bottles in the U.S., creating a dynamic combination for the U.S. wine marketplace.

"For small to mid-sized wineries, TricorBraun's customized service and supply chain expertise combined with Ardagh's high-quality domestic wine bottle production means economical, creative and sustainable packaging," said Kathy Brooks, Regional Vice President and General Manager at TricorBraun WinePak. "We are incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Ardagh Group, bringing our leading packaging knowledge and capabilities to simplify packaging so our customers can focus on what they do best."

The alliance provides an extensive service offering to wineries, including premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes, in addition to full decorating services, capsules, STELVIN® closures, state-of-the art repacking capabilities, enhanced custom packaging design and engineering services, and robust customer service support.

"TricorBraun WinePak's extensive sales infrastructure allows Ardagh to further expand its reach to additional wineries in the West," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "With manufacturing facilities and sales teams serving you from the heart of the major North American wine regions, more small and mid-sized wineries can experience the high level of attention, responsiveness and ease that comes with buying from Ardagh through its new alliance with TricorBraun."

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. Wineries that are not currently purchasing from Ardagh and are interested in purchasing less than 500,000 cases per year should contact Suzanne Gordon, TricorBraun at sgordan@tricorbraunwinepak.com .

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020.

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America

Jennifer Frighetto, Communications Director, TricorBraun

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

As the largest wine bottle distributor in North America with a truly multi-continent supply, TricorBraun WinePak provides access to the highest quality glass from multiple domestic and global sources. We simplify the packaging procurement process, offering a state-of-the-art repacking system, as well as approximately 550,000 square feet of wine inventory space across seven warehouses to ensure just-in-time delivery at bottling time. TricorBraun WinePak also offers STELVIN® capsules and closures, private and stock molds, full decorating services, enhanced design and engineering services and the strongest sales and customer service support in the industry. TricorBraun WinePak is part of TricorBraun, North America's largest distributor of primary packaging.

