TFS - Canada's International School Selects Chartwells as Partner in Food Service and Full-Service Facilities Management

Canada's largest educational food service provider to introduce a new era of food experiences to TFS students

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TFS – Canada's International School has selected Chartwells Canada as its new food service and full-service facilities management provider. This partnership aligns Chartwells and TFS' nourishment philosophy that food served to students is a critical element of education.

"After reviewing all of the proposals and holding a series of meetings with those short-listed, it became clear that Chartwells was the provider most aligned with our vision and mission, who would also be the most attentive to our requirements at both the Toronto and West campuses. They will also assist us in our twinned goals of creating greater sustainability, resulting in a reduced environmental impact," said Michael Burke, Deputy Head, Citizenship and Community Engagement.

Ashton Sequeira, President, Chartwells Canada expressed, "It's such a pleasure to enter this new five-year partnership with TFS. We are pleased to contribute to TFS's healthy and nurturing environment by supporting the academic ambition of the students through food. Our Chartwells team is excited to bring our diverse set of strengths from food service to facilities management to our new partnership, caring for the TFS students and school community."

The benefits of TFS and Chartwells working together include the key areas:

Transforming the food services programming to a richer experience that combines the warmth of family dinners with the formality and sophisticated conversations associated with the highly academic institution that is TFS.

Providing full-service in-facilities management; including cleaning services, parking lot management, event set-ups, and light maintenance.

Equipping the partnership with Chartwells' proprietary COVID-19 response plan that brings an overriding focus on safety, technology, and experience.

The dining experience, led by Executive Chef Thomas Brissiaud, will have innovative menu items with a focus on quality and health. As the school awaits the reopening of its dining areas, students in the daycare and staff members are already enjoying the international flavour and quality of delivered lunches. Chef Brissiaud is a trilingual, classically trained French chef, who has worked in the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels, and who has won many culinary awards and competitions.

About Chartwells Canada – Compass Group Canada

Chartwells Canada is a sector of Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been certified as Great Place to Work (2018; 2019; 2020); Best Workplaces Retail & Hospitality (2019, 2020) and Best Workplaces in Ontario (2020)] by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

