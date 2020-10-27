Market Overview

Polaris Healthcare IPA Announces its Newest Member, Marquis Certified Home Care, Servicing Multiple Counties in New York State

PRNewswire  
October 27, 2020 6:53pm   Comments
ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Healthcare, an Independent Practice Association based in Rockland County, NY, is proud to announce the official opening of Marquis Certified Home Care.

Marquis Certified Home Care is a certified home health care agency which will provide high-quality, compassionate and person-centered care to individuals of all ages living at home in multiple counties throughout New York, including Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington.

As a member of Polaris Healthcare, Marquis Certified Home Care builds on decades of service to patients and residents in a high-quality and experienced setting. Caregivers are skilled in various clinical disciplines and will be available to provide a wide range of clinical and therapeutic care, all within a patient's own home.

"Marquis Certified Home Care is a natural next step for our organization," said Eric Newhouse, President of Polaris Healthcare. "This will enable us to provide the thousands of patients that we currently service with even more options while expanding our reach to even more New Yorkers."

Neil Zelman, CEO of Polaris Healthcare added, "There's no place like home. Everyone prefers to be at home and Marquis Certified Home Care will ensure that patients get the high-quality care they deserve within the safety and comforts of their own home."

To learn more about Marquis Certified Home Care, please visit www.marquishc.com  or call Polaris Healthcare's Chief Marketing Officer, Bassie Friedman, at 845-596-8193.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-healthcare-ipa-announces-its-newest-member-marquis-certified-home-care-servicing-multiple-counties-in-new-york-state-301161172.html

SOURCE Marquis Certified Home Care

