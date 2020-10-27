KnowYourMeds App Announces Agreement with GoodRx to Bring Discounted Medication Prices to Consumers

AI-based Digital Health Assistant integrates localized coupons for up to 80% off list prices to its users

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowYourMeds, Inc., an innovative digital health assistant designed to guide users in managing their medications, announced today its partnership with GoodRx, the leading source for prescription and healthcare savings in America. This partnership is a major step forward in KnowYourMeds ambitions of engaging and educating consumers towards better health.

As a medication and condition management platform, adhering to medication and condition protocols is a critical piece of our overall mission to motivate users to take control of their health. Through this integration, KnowYourMeds addresses one of the leading factors in non-adherence which is the rising costs of medications. As prescription drug costs continue to rise, the ability to offer discounted medication prices with a leader like GoodRx is vital to improving the overall health of our users.

"High drug prices have long been one of our users' chief healthcare complaints. While the government keeps talking about lowering drug prices, the reality is that prices have gone up for many drugs in the last year. This relationship with GoodRx allows us to offer much needed valuable discounts to our users," said Kim Shah, CEO of KnowYourMeds Inc.

To download the free app for iOS or Android, visit: KnowYourMeds.com

About KnowYourMeds, Inc.

KnowYourMeds is a for-profit social enterprise that seeks to improve healthcare globally. Using AI and machine learning, we enable consumers to be better educated and self-driven in managing their health – leveraging proper use of medications, adhering to condition protocols, tracking health metrics and complying with the right and timely provider follow-ups.

SOURCE KnowYourMeds, Inc.