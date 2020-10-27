Home Industry Giants to Expand Smart Water Technology to More Homes

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two industry leaders are setting the new standard for homebuilding by connecting homeowners to their water in a way they've never experienced before. Moen, the leader in smart water technology, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, are joining forces to put the Flo by Moen ™ Smart Water Shutoff in Lennar homes nationwide. This best-in-class, all-in-one water security system will give Lennar homeowners complete control over their home's water from anywhere and at any time.

"Connected homes are quickly becoming the expectation for many new homebuyers," says Mark-Hans Richer, chief marketing and innovation officer, Moen. "We're raising the bar by using smart home technology to give homeowners across the country complete control over their home's water, 24/7."

From monitoring water usage in real time, to setting water conservation goals, the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff gives homeowners all the data they need to understand, control and conserve their home's water. And with the device's innovative leak detection technology, homes will now have enhanced protection against unforeseen water events. A recent study with Lexis Nexis* showed that one year following installation of the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, homes saw a 96 percent decrease in paid water leak insurance claims compared to two years prior to installation. Now, Lennar homeowners will benefit from this proven water security solution.

"At Lennar, we're constantly focused on improving the future of home ownership, building homes to last that include the lifestyle preferences our customers want – including sustainable and connected features," says Eric Feder, managing general partner, LENX. "By integrating the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff as a standard offering on our smart homes, we're bringing incredible value to our customers, helping them to protect their homes from the threat of water damage and leaks, helping them conserve water through leak detection and helping make their homes more sustainable, and enabling them to live the connected lifestyle they desire. Depending on their carrier, they may even be able to receive significant savings on their insurance premiums, thanks to the device's superior leak detection capabilities."

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff will be offered on newly built Lennar homes, providing Lennar customers with whole-home water security. Flo by Moen connects to the home's main water line and calculates pressure, flow rate and ambient temperature within the home's water supply system – delivering data to the homeowner via the Flo by Moen smartphone app. This enables the device to monitor and help detect water leaks and other vulnerabilities in the water supply system. If a leak is detected, it will either alert a homeowner to turn off the water supply through their app, or turn off the water supply automatically, if the homeowner chooses that setting. The app also gives homeowners a better understanding of their water usage, including usage by fixture – in real time – and allows them to set conservation goals.

"Forty percent of homeowners will suffer from some type of water damage," says Gabriel Halimi, CEO of Flo Technologies. "Forty percent. By including Flo by Moen in their builds, Lennar is leveraging our proprietary machine learning technology to help protect their customers' home water supply and allow them to enjoy all the many benefits of a smart water system, including an improved ability to monitor, control and conserve their home's water at their fingertips."

Flo by Moen also benefits home insurance customers. Hippo is a high-growth insurtech group that's transforming home insurance with a goal to provide customers with the tools and services they need to better protect their homes.

"This is an industry-leading initiative that will bring better value and real smart home functionality for homeowners," said Yuval Harry, Hippo's chief revenue officer. "Smart devices have the potential to drive down risk and ultimately insurance claims while giving homeowners the opportunity to secure meaningful savings on their insurance premiums with smart home discounts. We're very excited about the benefits this initiative will bring, in addition to our own work with Lennar, to arm homeowners with the best tools, services and insurance policies to keep their homes protected."

Moen's network of smart water products also includes the U by Moen™ Smart Shower and Smart Kitchen Faucet – both of which allow consumers to control and personalize their experiences with water – as well as the Flo by Moen ™ Smart Water Detectors, which monitor for leaks outside the plumbing system. Together, this whole-home, smart water ecosystem offers products that not only look beautiful, but respond more intuitively, are more personalized and give consumers more control over using water to improve their health, comfort, security and peace of mind.

