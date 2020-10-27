Peraton Extends Commitment to Provide Orbital Analysis Support to Space Force

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a recompete award by the U.S. Space Force to provide orbital analysis (OA) subject matter expertise (SME) support and OA and orbital management training for a variety of missions supporting the Peterson-Schriever Garrison (P-S GAR) headquartered in Colorado. The contract is worth up to $10 million over five years.

Peraton will continue to be responsible for providing support for various U.S. Space Force space ground systems, equipment, software, databases, and concepts of operations for unit mission operations and future mission requirements.

"Peraton is proud to build on two decades of experience providing orbital analysis support to U.S. military space missions," said Roger Mason, president, Space, Intelligence and Cyber sector. "Our experts work closely with their Space Force counterparts to increase Space Domain Awareness, protect Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) signals, and ensure the availability of Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM) for national security decision-makers."

Peraton's OA SMEs work with the Space Force's 1st Space Operations Squadron (1 SOPS) of Space Delta 9, and 2 SOPS and 4 SOPS of Space Delta 8, executing critical OA activities including conjunction assessment and collision avoidance for a wide range of critical satellite systems and constellations. Peraton's experts help ensure the safe operation of the Space Based Space Surveillance (SBSS), Operationally Responsive Space-5 (ORS-5), Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF), Milstar, Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS), and Defense Satellite Communications System (DSCS) satellites.

Peraton also trains personnel across Space Delta 8 in conducting their own OA operations; provides over-the-shoulder support during satellite anomalies and daily operations; helps conserve fuel during collision avoidance by modifying planned maneuvers instead of creating new fuel-burning maneuvers; and assists in the disposal of old GPS satellites.

