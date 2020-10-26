Sandata Technologies Selected as the North Carolina State Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Vendor

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of home care technology solutions headquartered in Port Washington, NY, has announced that it has been selected by North Carolina as its State EVV vendor.

As North Carolina's EVV partner, Sandata will provide comprehensive EVV solutions in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in 2016 and was designed to provide oversight for home and community-based services and to decrease fraud, waste, and abuse within the market. EVV solutions ensure all Medicaid-funded personal care services are electronically verified at the time of the visit.

Sandata's solution offers a measure of accountability to help ensure that individuals who are authorized to receive services in fact receive them, optimizing care delivery and satisfaction. The EVV solution will validate the type of service performed, individual receiving the service, date and location of the service, the service provider, and the time the service begins and ends. Sandata is providing North Carolina with a robust EVV solution that includes Sandata's Mobile Connect to capture Cures data elements during the visit, EVV SaaS portals that allow providers to view and report on visit activity, and an EVV Aggregator to provide North Carolina with EVV program oversight and analytics. The EVV Aggregator will also receive data from providers that choose to use their existing EVV system. The North Carolina EVV program will include over 1,200 providers and 28,000 members.

"We are excited to partner with the state of North Carolina and to work with the local homecare constituents to implement a streamlined solution that is Cures compliant," said Tom Underwood, CEO of Sandata. "With this new relationship, we now have 18 State Medicaid contracts, integrated with over 50 MCOs, and working with over 15K homecare providers serving over 2M Medicaid members. We are honored to expand our network with this latest addition and look forward to assisting NC with CMS compliance and certification. Most importantly, we are pleased to play an important role ensuring Medicaid members in NC receive the care they need."

North Carolina will implement the EVV program on January 1, 2021. Sandata and North Carolina are actively engaging the program stakeholders to educate them on next steps to ensure they receive the necessary information to support a successful launch.

About Sandata Technologies

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of home care services. Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000+ agencies, 18 state Medicaid agencies, and 50+ MCOs with tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Sandata's solutions support 2.1 million patients and over 8,000,000 monthly visits, providing value for all constituents across the home care continuum.

