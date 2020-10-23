Woolpert, Smartronix Tracking COVID-19 Relief Funding for the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has been contracted by Smartronix to provide geospatial datasets and a mapping application to track Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and other federal COVID-19 emergency relief funding for the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. The team is gathering required data; creating a web-based map interface design; implementing the solution with Azure, Domo and Esri technology; and creating geospatial analytics in support of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and its Pandemic Oversight public website.

The PRAC was established by the CARES Act within CIGIE to promote transparency and oversight of the approximately $2.6 trillion in economic relief funding provided by the federal government to U.S. citizens, businesses, medical providers and impacted industries. The PRAC established and maintains pandemicoversight.gov to provide public oversight and illustrate the allocation of CARES Act funding.

Smartronix, a U.S.-based information technology and engineering solutions provider, will lead the team that also includes Mobomo, Domo and Grant Thornton. The team will track and document COVID-19 emergency relief and other funding specific to county, congressional district, state and ZIP code. The data will be shared via the PRAC website.

"We understood that the U.S. government was at an inflection point and tasked an enormous undertaking to the PRAC to provide the public with proper oversight and transparency during these challenging times," Smartronix Executive Vice President Robert Groat said. "We wanted the website to be inviting and easy to use, and our plan was to bring in the best data visualization tools, designers, geospatial experts, and fraud and analytics reporting experts to develop a robust platform that the PRAC can use to provide real-time information and tools to the public."

Woolpert Geospatial Program Director Vince Sclafani said he and other Woolpert and Smartronix staff members supplied similar geospatial data support for the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, which provided stimulus funding in response to the Great Recession. Sclafani said this data has proved invaluable to support accountability and transparency for these vital programs.

"With this centralized, verified data, taxpayers can see exactly where stimulus money is being allocated in their communities and across the country," Sclafani said. "We are fortunate that we have one of the only teams in the country that has done this kind of work before and has the mapping expertise necessary to execute effectively on all levels. We're honored to be able to immediately and accurately provide this critical geospatial support."

