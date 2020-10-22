ID Technologies, LLC Partners to Deliver U.S. Army Contract for Secure Classified Remote Access as a Service (SCRAaaS)

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Technologies, LLC, a mission-driven IT partner to the US Federal Government, is proud to announce through our strategic partnership with Network Designs, Inc. (NDi), a contract award by the U.S Army's Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) for Secure Classified Remote Access as a Service (SCRAaaS). ID Technologies is partnering with NDi to provide secure remote access over public internet to classified information as an enterprise-class managed service for the U.S. Army's NETCOM.

ID Technologies and NDi will instantiate a contractor owned, contractor operated service to enable secure remote access to classified networks. Together, ID Technologies and NDi will impart the initial SCRAaaS capability to 2,000 Army personnel, that is expandable to 15,000 users, being deployed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This capability will underpin the ever-evolving remote workforce requirement underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic by securing access to classified and unclassified information from locations outside of U.S. Army facilities. ID Technologies has been a Trusted Integrator under the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program since 2019. Since then, we have built a strong track record of delivering scalable, commercial technologies that boost data protection at reduced cost for the national security community. ID Technologies and NDi designed the solution for NETCOM by integrating commercial components in congruence with CSfC requirements to safeguard the highest levels of security and resiliency.

"Our commitment to solve the complex challenges of secure remote access in the current pandemic environment remains unwavering," noted Chris Oliver, CEO of ID Technologies. "We are able to combine the products we have built in our Archon product portfolio, and our experience as a Trusted Integrator in building classified enterprise remote access with other agencies, to deploy Secure Classified Remote Access as a Service to NETCOM. The partnership with NDi, and their likewise technical excellence as a Trusted Integrator under National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program, will advance operational success for NETCOM."

NETCOM, which directs the Army's segment of the DoD Information Network (DoDIN), will leverage managed services in enabling remote users entry to the DoDIN. The SCRAaaS solution will influence the existing secure network infrastructure operating at Fort Bragg with an objective to continue expansion of the enterprise capability with a regionalized approach. Due to its adherence to CSfC protocols and the foremost practices in network architecture, the secure remote access solution is expendable across DoD, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and the U.S. Federal Government.

This DoD prime contract award continues ID Technologies' momentum in the area of secure infrastructure and networking, intelligence collection and analysis technologies, cyber security, and cyber operations. In business for more than 20 years, ID Technologies will continue to leverage its extensive knowledge of the customer to pair leading technology platforms to the ever-changing IT landscape, with an outcome of delivering mission-centric solutions.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering, and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. Their primary goal is to ease the customers' experience and minimize time-to-value, recognizing that the customer's job is already tough enough. ID Technologies calls this approach "Accelerating Simplicity" – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

