Louisiana Pest Control Fleet Uses CalAmp Fleet Management Solution To Help Protect Citizens, Pets and Livestock

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced a contract renewal with a Louisiana municipality charged with protecting its community from the dangers of disease-bearing mosquitoes and rodents that can infect humans, pets and livestock.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, since 2001 over 30,000 people have been infected with West Nile Virus alone. Of those infections, 1,200 have resulted in death with an estimated health care cost of $200 million dollars.

The Parish of East Baton Rouge has trusted CalAmp fleet management technology for more than five years to manage more than 70 municipal pest control vehicles. The fleet director team uses this advanced GPS solution to provide robust monitoring of vehicle and driver activity in real-time and with powerful historical reports in the office or on a mobile device while in the field.

Fleet directors perform a variety of work-related functions with the fleet management technology including stop and arrival information, engine diagnostic monitoring and monitoring of speeding and excessive idling. These data insights are optimizing fleet operations, protecting fleet drivers, saving costs and ultimately reducing the risks of citizens contracting diseases from infected pests.

"Before I joined the city, we managed fleets using mobile phones, but we needed something plug-and-play that was mounted in the vehicles and cost-effective," said Kenny Ricard, daytime operations manager with the Parish of East Baton Rouge. "CalAmp checked all the boxes for me and the other fleet directors. I can set up geofences and monitor how trucks are utilized, determine if our drivers are speeding or using seat belts for better safety, and track regular maintenance of the vehicle fleet. This solution gives us the actionable intelligence we need to do our job more efficiently."

CalAmp has extensive experience supporting public sector fleets across North America with the vast majority extending their contracts for multi-year commitments as a result of CalAmp's reliable hardware, powerful software and a tireless commitment to customer service.

"Public sector fleet executives have long trusted CalAmp to better manage their fleet operations," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. "We're pleased the Parish of East Baton Rouge continues to place its trust in our products to optimize essential pest control operations and ensure the safety of its citizens."

About Parish of East Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Parish is the most populous parish in the U.S. state of Louisiana. As of 2019, the population was 440,059. The parish seat is Baton Rouge, Louisiana's state capital. East Baton Rouge Parish is located inside of the Baton Rouge, LA Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are 156,365 households and 102,575 families residing in the parish.

About CalAmp

CalAmp is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

