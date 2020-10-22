Michigan State University and Leica Microsystems Establish Center of Excellence in Microscopy

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University and Leica Microsystems, Inc., have combined efforts to establish the MSU IQ Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence. The new Center will support a mission to drive new discoveries and insights from scientific research performed using state-of-the-art imaging systems.

A virtual ceremony will take place Thursday, October 22, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM. The Center of Excellence features cutting-edge confocal and widefield microscopy technology such as Leica SP8 DIVE multiphoton imaging, allowing researchers to capture images and video of the cellular and molecular processes of life.

"Advanced imaging technologies are a core competence of the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering (IQ), and the recognition by Leica as a Center of Excellence is an honor and will help advance scientific inquiry across multiple fields of integrative sciences," says Christopher Contag, Ph.D., Director, Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering (@MSUIQ).

"With this agreement, we're enabling researchers at Michigan State to push beyond boundaries of what can be visualized and quantified and fulfilling Leica Microsystems' mission to provide unrivaled insight for our customers," said Greg Eppink, General Manager, Microscopy, Leica Microsystems Americas. "We look forward to continuing this exciting alliance for years to come – it's an honor to serve the future of scientific research in collaboration with this top-tier institution."

"At Leica Microsystems we are actively seeking to collaborate with leading research institutions. Michigan State scientists are world-renowned and their dedication to advancing our understanding of the mechanisms of life is truly inspiring," said Douglas Giszczynski, Director of Academic Programs, Leica Microsystems Americas. "We at Leica Microsystems are proud that they have chosen us as collaborators on this road to discovery."

The Center of Excellence will provide valuable feedback necessary to drive innovation in software, systems and workflow solutions while informing the applications and advanced imaging and analysis techniques of tomorrow. This supports the Leica Microsystems leitmotif of "with the user, for the user," established by Ernst Leitz I, the entrepreneur who led the business to world renown. For 170 years, Leica Microsystems has helped shape the future and continues to do so today with its latest digital innovations enabling new insights for research, medical, and industrial applications.

The opening ceremony will be followed by virtual seminars, presented by prominent Michigan State researchers discussing imaging applications.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Heerbrugg (Switzerland), Morrisville (USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

