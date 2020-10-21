Earnhardt Volkswagen Announces VW 2020 and 2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport Awarded Highest Safety Rating From NHTSA

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnhardt Volkswagen is pleased to announce that two more of its vehicles have earned the coveted 5-star safety rating from the federal New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The 2020 and 2021 Volkswagen Atlas and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport join the growing list of Volkswagens with this designation.

"Already our Golf and Jetta models have earned the same five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NCAP," said Paul Fox, General Manager of Earnhardt Volkswagen. "It is important to the Earnhardt Volkswagen family that these two SUVs not only passed the NHTSA crash tests, but also aced them."

Similar in size, these two midsize SUVs are slightly different in purpose. The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport seats five while the Volkswagen Atlas seats seven.

The NHTSA testing affirmed that such things as the VW safety cage, crumple zones, and airbags work as safely as possible. This was also further confirmation that VW's exclusive feature, automatic post-crash braking, helps protect lives. Six different VW models now claim the five-star distinction, further affirming the brand's commitment to safety.

"It is interesting to note that the five-star designation doesn't even take into account the long list of crash avoidance features offered on a VW today," said Christopher Kerr, Corporate Vice President of Marketing for Earnhardt Auto Centers. "The two SUVs offer lane assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and many other ways to keep you out of an accident."

Furthermore, the testing also doesn't recognize other important safety features. For instance, each Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport comes with standard rain-sensing windshield wipers and heated side mirrors. Plus, VW's exclusive Intelligent Crash Response System unlocks the doors, turns on interior lights and hazard lights, and disables the engine and major electric systems.

"Frankly, whether you judge by ratings, standard equipment, or advanced technology, VW is one of the safest brands on the road," said Fox. "It's also a good deal when you combine a great product like the VW Atlas or Atlas Cross Sport with Earnhardt's No Bull Express buying experience. I'd say VW is the BEST deal on the road today, no bull."

Media Contact: Mollie Everett Phone: 480.783.4650 Email: mollie.everett@earnhardt.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earnhardt-volkswagen-announces-vw-2020-and-2021-atlas-and-atlas-cross-sport-awarded-highest-safety-rating-from-nhtsa-301156585.html

SOURCE Earnhardt Auto Centers