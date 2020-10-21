OppLoans Teams Up with Experian®, Steady, and BillShark Furthering its Commitment to Social Impact

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OppLoans, a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help middle-income, credit-challenged consumers gain access to credit, announced three new partnerships with Experian®, Steady, and BillShark. These mission-aligned organizations support OppLoans' commitment to help customers build a better financial path through more financial resources, education and support.

Experian Boost ™* is a free to use, first-of-its-kind product that allows customers to potentially improve their FICO® Score with alternative data. Customers can connect their telecom and utility accounts as well as some streaming services to instantly impact their credit scores through on-time payments.

Steady puts the power of worker-focused data and technology tools into the hands of its members to help solve their increasing income challenges. Steady makes it easier for workers to fill their income gaps, gain insights into their income, and improve their overall financial well-being. To date, over 2.1 million workers have registered with Steady.

BillShark is the leader in the bill reduction marketplace, saving customers hundreds annually by negotiating lower rates on internet, mobile, pay tv, alarm, and other similar service bills and canceling unwanted subscriptions. No savings, no fees.

"OppLoans prides itself in delivering an exceptional customer experience and it is important that we help support customers who may be experiencing additional financial difficulties beyond credit access. By expanding the tools and education we provide through partnerships with Experian Boost™, Steady, and BillShark, we can deliver these valuable financial resources to customers easily and effectively through our platform," said Natasha Anand, vice president of social impact, OppLoans.

As part of the company's newly created social impact strategy, OppLoans focuses its efforts on mission-aligned partnerships that can directly help consumers mitigate additional financial difficulties and provide financial wellness education. OppLoans also partners with SpringFour , a fintech that connects customers to trusted financial resources to build financial wellness.

"All of our partners support our company mission to build financial inclusion and credit access and to help customers graduate to a better financial path," adds Anand.

Founded in 2012, OppLoans, in partnerships with banks and its mobile-first platform, facilitates the issuance of small dollar loans to credit-challenged, middle income consumers who are turned away by traditional financial providers. Through its mission, OppLoans seeks to provide financial inclusion and credit access through the best available products and an unwavering service commitment to customers.

About OppLoans

OppLoans is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to middle income, credit-challenged consumers. Through our unwavering commitment to customer service, we help consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. The company has facilitated the issuance of more than 1 million loans and has served more than 550,000 customers. OppLoans has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years and named the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company maintains an A+ rating from the BBB and maintains a 4.9/5 star rating with more than 12,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit www.OppLoans.com .

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

Media Contact: Wendy Serafin, vice president of communications - Media@opploans.com

