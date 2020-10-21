World-class Franchise Brands Break Ground on New Headquarters in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, and FranchiCzar, a world-class franchise software company, unveiled at its groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, October 16, the site for its new corporate headquarters in Pearland.

The two brands will be moving into the new space located at 2880 Broadway Bend in Pearland by February 2021. Founder of Code Ninjas and Founder/CEO of FranchiCzar, David Graham, said they have been planning this new head office location for the past two years. "It was never a question of whether or not we wanted to be in Pearland. This community is where we want to work and live. It was just a matter of finding the right location to house our growing brands," said Graham.

The new 9,400 square-foot headquarters is being built less than a mile from the current Home Office and will feature state-of-the-art amenities including space for franchisee training and testing curriculum for Code Ninjas. The new headquarters will be home base for approximately 60 employees with capacity for growth.

"I believe very strongly that part of our company's success is because of where we are today, because of the people who live in this area and call it home," added Graham. "Pearland is positioned for growth and we are excited to continue to be a part of that. It was always crystal clear that this location worked best for us and we have never wavered from the decision to keep our headquarters here."

In addition to the new headquarters, Graham and team are building another 42,000 square-foot building that will begin construction in Fall 2021. The massive second office will house additional brands under FranchiCzar including Thrifty Gear, a promotional product line and XP League, a children's esports league in addition to other companies that will be managed out of the second location.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem-solving, critical-thinking and STEM skills in a fun, safe and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

ABOUT FRANCHICZAR

FranchiCzar is a complete franchise management solution for Franchisors that want world class services and support for their franchisees. FranchiCzar is much more than just a software package as it has an unparalleled offering of expert sales, support, security, marketing, and promotional staff build franchise brands quickly and the right way.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-class-franchise-brands-break-ground-on-new-headquarters-in-pearland-301156591.html

SOURCE Code Ninjas