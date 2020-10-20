Foot Solutions Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Solutions , an international foot wellness retailer focused on improving health and relieving pain through expertly-fit custom orthotics and supportive footwear, is pleased to announce its 10 year partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America, and because the game is played on hard surfaces, the risk of injuries has accompanied the increased interest in the game. The hard surfaces take a toll on the players' feet and joints, ultimately limiting their game time and diminishing their quality of life.

"The Professional Pickleball Association is thrilled to welcome Foot Solutions as the Official Foot Wellness Provider for the PPA Tour," said Connor Pardoe, PPA commissioner. "The brand brings tremendous value to all pickleball players, and their products will allow athletes to play harder and longer, while ensuring their feet are taken care of after long days on the hard-surface court. Whether you are a professional athlete or an amateur player Foot Solutions is the solution!"

Due to the fast-pace nature of the game with sudden stops, starts and changes in direction while playing, the most common injuries in pickleball are foot, knee and joint-related. Maintaining foot wellness and support is of utmost importance for players.

"For years, Foot Solutions has been helping pickleball players keep their feet and joints out of pain and healthy on the court," said John Prothro, Foot Solutions CEO. "This agreement with the PPA allows us to get the word out to the rest of the pickleball community—our experts are ready to make sure your feet interact with the ground in a way that optimizes your game, alleviates pain, and keeps you going strong."

At each official PPA event, Foot Solutions will be onsite to answer questions and distribute various foot wellness related products. Additionally, the Association's annual tournament hosted in Mesa, Ariz., will now be called the Foot Solutions Mesa Grand Slam in honor of this partnership.

"With the recent acquisition of NOENE (a shock absorption material placed under a shoe insole), the pickleball sponsorship is even sweeter. The NOENE material is at its absolute best when worn on hard surfaces, such as pickleball courts," said Bryan Scott, Foot Solutions' vice president of strategic growth. "As someone with aging parents who are still quite active and love racquet court sports, I saw firsthand how once they started paying attention to the wellness of their feet, the games became more enjoyable for them. We are thrilled that this partnership gives Foot Solutions the opportunity to share this wealth of knowledge, and help those get back to doing what they love for years to come."

Foot Solutions will make its debut as the association's official foot wellness provider at the tournament taking place in Las Vegas from October 22 – 25, 2020.

About Foot Solutions

Foot Solutions is a leading, international retailer specializing in foot wellness. The brand offers personalized foot assessments, stylish footwear, custom-fitted, and custom-crafted insoles that are designed to help individuals live healthier lives. Each Foot Solutions has a professional, board-certified pedorthist ready to assist guests with their unique needs. For more information or to learn about franchising opportunities visit www.footsolutions.com.

