Interval International And Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort & Spa In St. Lucia Extend Long-Term Relationship

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the renewal of its affiliation with Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort & Spa, a mixed-use resort on the island of St. Lucia in the West Indies. An additional multi-year agreement includes the resort's luxury North Pointe Villas, which were completed as part of a multimillion-dollar expansion project.

"We are thrilled to once again be selected as the exchange partner for one of the Caribbean's most iconic vacation ownership resorts," said Neil Kolton, Interval's business development director, Caribbean and Southeast U.S. "The most recent phase of development, which includes a major beach expansion and a new world-class spa, has taken the resort to an entirely new level. I am confident that based on their track record, Windjammer's ownership and leadership teams will continue to deliver extraordinary vacation experiences."

"More than a decade ago, Windjammer selected Interval International based on its reputation as the quality exchange network and their ability to meet the needs of our discerning members," said Franz Starker, Project Director overseeing sales, marketing and administration for the resort's Private Residence Club. "We are renewing our affiliation based on the results they continue to deliver for us, year after year. Their team is flexible, innovative, and always willing to go above and beyond to meet Windjammer's evolving needs."

Designed by renowned architect Ian Morrison as a self-contained Mediterranean-style village with graceful archways, Windjammer Landing offers more than 64,000 square feet of white sand beaches and unrivaled views of the surrounding tropical landscape. Seventy spacious villas are decorated in tropical colors and include open floor plans, wood furnishings, fully equipped kitchens, and a terrace or sundeck with scenic ocean views.

On the north end of the resort, two and three-bedroom luxury units ¾ North Pointe Villas ¾ were added as part of a major renovation that also included a new 5,000 sq.ft spa and 24-hour fitness center. The upscale villas feature outdoor showers, generous outdoor living spaces and lavish infinity edge pools. Upper villas boast a roof top terrace with outdoor kitchen, dining area, sun deck and private rooftop pool.

Guests can choose from five restaurants, six swimming pools, a Kids Club with supervised activities, and a plethora of water sports activities. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of offsite activities, including hiking the Gros Piton, horseback riding, zip-lining in a rain forest, and golfing and sailing on the beautiful bay waters.

Purchasers will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International with Interval Platinum® status, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and valuable leisure and lifestyle benefits and services. These include complimentary airport lounge membership through Priority Pass; Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives them the opportunity to earn bonus points for a certificate redeemable for a free car-rental day; priority Getaway viewing; Getaway discounts; free Guest Certificates; Platinum Escapes; Dining and Leisure Discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 14 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 1.8 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

