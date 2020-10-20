Dovel Subsidiary, AceInfo Awarded FEMA National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Modernization and Support Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovel Technologies announced today that Ace Info Solutions , LLC (AceInfo) has been awarded an Alliant 2 Task Order from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program NFIP) supporting the development, maintenance and continued modernization of its PIVOT system. The PIVOT system helps facilitate and consolidate NFIP's core business activities as it processes and manages flood insurance policies. This contract includes product development and enhancement, robust data analytics to support better-informed, real-time decision making, O&M, end user support, program management, and security.

"AceInfo is excited to leverage our proven agile solutions development expertise to support this mission-critical program," said Mike Cosgrave, AceInfo COO. "We greatly value our strong relationship with FEMA and are committed to supporting the PIVOT transformation."

Together, Dovel and AceInfo's approach to technology solution development is fueled by an innovation-focused culture and entrepreneurial DNA.

"Our team, through AceInfo, offers a combination of deep domain experience and advanced technologies to meet FEMA NFIP's modernization goals," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "We are excited to support this new contract and further FEMA's mission of helping people before, during and after disasters."

The FEMA NFIP contract has a total performance period of five years and an estimated value of $135M.

About Dovel Technologies

Together, Dovel and AceInfo are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more visit www.doveltech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovel-subsidiary-aceinfo-awarded-fema-national-flood-insurance-program-nfip-modernization-and-support-contract-301155137.html

SOURCE Dovel Technologies