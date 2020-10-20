Technisys runs on Google Cloud

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys , the company behind the next-gen digital banking platform Cyberbank, today announced that they are an official Google Cloud technology partner, giving Google Cloud financial services customers the ability to differentiate and become an integral part of their customers' lives and lifestyles.

As a Google Cloud partner, Technisys offers customers a cloud-native, API-centric and microservices based end-to-end banking platform comprising a next-gen core -- Cyberbank Core -- and digital engagement accelerator -- Cyberbank Digital.

Cyberbank Core enables banks and FIs to create and refine products and services dynamically based on customer needs and behaviors.

Cyberbank Digital enables banks and FIs to create digital ecosystems and build exceptional, empathic digital experiences.

Speaking about the partnership, German Pugliese-Bassi, Technisys CMO and head of alliances said: "We're proud to offer our next gen Cyberbank digital banking platform on Google Cloud. Today's banks and FIs need to innovate at speed and to do that they need a cloud-based digital banking platform like Cyberbank that makes it easier for them to harness new technologies as they evolve, while providing greater security and scalability than traditional office-based systems."

About Technisys

Technisys is the innovative digital banking company helping established banks to transform to digital, and challenger, neo banks and fintech companies jump-start. It offers a Digital Engagement accelerator and Next-Gen Core banking platform that allows banks to differentiate by adapting to changing consumer behaviors and becoming an integral part of their customers' lives. Two components, a single architecture. Cloud Native, API-centric and microservices based, a one of a kind digital banking backbone. Technisys's culture lies in its innovation, its human capital talent and its vision of the future making the company a strong ally for its customers in the financial industry who need to compete in this new digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.technisys.com/ .

