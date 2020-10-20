Fiji Airways Appoints Discover the World as General Sales Agent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline, has appointed Discover the World as its general sales agent to develop sales channels across seven markets in Asia – South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andre Viljoen said, "The appointment of Discover the World will allow us to continue developing Fiji Airways' sales in these offline and key emerging markets for both Fiji and our wider South Pacific network."

Mr. Viljoen added, "We are excited to start this new relationship with Discover the World to promote our network, products and services across all segments of the travel trade as our industry plans for a rebound of travel demand once border restrictions ease."

"We are absolutely delighted to add Fiji Airways to our client portfolio and look forward to living the Fiji Airways brand on the ground in these markets, which already generate a sizeable number of customers for the airline," said Ian Murray, Discover the World's CEO.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

About Fiji Airways

Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

