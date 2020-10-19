Snaps Integrates with Messenger API to Help Brands Deliver End-to-end eCommerce On Instagram

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snaps, the leading conversational automation platform for eCommerce brands, today announced it has integrated Messenger API support for Instagram.

Messenger API support for Instagram enables brands to forge deeper relationships with customers through 1:1 conversations and deliver more seamless online shopping experiences.



By integrating Messenger API Support for Instagram with Snaps' conversational automation platform, customers can get always-on, personalized, and intelligent responses about products, services, and active eCommerce orders.

This latest development is a natural evolution for Instagram, which has increasingly become the default platform for online product discovery and shopping, with over 80% of users discovering, researching, or considering products through the platform .

By combining Messenger's API support with an enterprise conversational automation platform, eCommerce brands can now provide customers with guided shopping experiences, FAQ responses, and post-purchase order management experiences — entirely within Instagram.

"We are thrilled that Snaps is launching its integration with Messenger API Support for Instagram. Business and people are messaging each other more than ever and Instagram is an important channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "Messenger API support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."

"We are psyched to announce support for Messenger API support for Instagram," said Snaps CEO Christian Brucculeri. "As a leading developer of automation solutions for Facebook Messenger, this is a natural extension of our value proposition to our customers. It's no longer up for debate that consumers want to message with brands where they already spend their time. Instagram is an ideal platform for helping customers discover, consider, purchase and manage their product orders, all in a single thread.

Snaps is a leading Conversational Automation Platform for eCommerce. Top eCommerce brands, including TechStyle, Nike Jordan, Qurate Retail Group, Calvin Klein, Lane Bryant, and more, use Snaps' enterprise solution to drive revenue, improve agent efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction.

