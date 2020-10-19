Edmund Optics® and Infinity Photo-Optical Partner on New Cinematography Products

BARRINGTON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical and imaging components, announces the expansion of their partnership with Infinity Photo-Optical, inventors of continuously focusable and internal-focusing microscopy products from Centennial, Colorado, USA.

EO and Infinity have worked together for over 25 years, bringing Infinity's unique, award-winning lenses to market. This new collaboration continues and expands that partnership into the cinematography arena.

Greg Hollows, Vice President of the Imaging Business Unit stated, "EO and Infinity have always worked closely together, and this new venture is no different. Our combined strengths will complement each other as we strive to serve customers in this creative space. Continuing the successful formula of combining Infinity's design and product development with EO's sales, marketing and distribution, this partnership will ensure we deliver award-winning products to our global customers with same-day shipping and 24-hour product and application support."

This new line of products, marketed under the name Nelsonian Optics™, pays tribute to E. M. Nelson, the first to translate and promote the diffraction theories of Abbe in English. The initial launch will include two product families, the ROBUSTO™ and the MikroMak™. These innovative products are the result of a unique approach to optical design allowing a single lens to focus to infinity with all details sharply in focus to a near range. This ability greatly increases the creative functionality of the lens and the results are much more dramatic for both still photography and cinematography.

To view these products, visit www.edmundoptics.com or www.infinity-usa.com.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Infinity:

Infinity Photo-Optical—a three-time R&D 100 award-winning American manufacturer of microscopes and industrial imaging optics for advanced photographic applications has now entered the Cinematography market. Spurred by increasing demands from cinematographers to utilize their unique imaging systems for commercial, advertising, table-top and special effects, Infinity has created a Cine-specific line of products called Nelsonian Optics™ Media Contact: H. Jay Margolis President Infinity Photo-Optical Company Email: jaymargolis@msn.com Phone: (303) 440- 4544

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images

infinity-logo.jpg

Infinity Logo

Edmund Optics announces the expansion of their partnership with Infinity Photo-Optical, inventors of continuously-focusable and internal-focusing microscopy products.

Related Links

Edmund Optics

Edmund Optics® and Infinity Photo-Optical Partner on New Cinematography Products

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edmund-optics-and-infinity-photo-optical-partner-on-new-cinematography-products-301154578.html

SOURCE Edmund Optics